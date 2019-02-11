Step One Creative Welcomes Raiden Hansen as New Vision Intern

OSWEGO, NY – Fulton resident Raiden Hansen has joined Step One Creative as a social media marketing intern, according to Shane Stepien, president of the agency.

Hansen, a senior at G. Ray Bodley High School, is presently enrolled in his school’s New Vision program for business marketing and management.

He has been placed on honor roll throughout his entire high school career, and is a member of Fulton’s section three champion soccer team.

“I am so thankful to Step One Creative for giving me the chance to learn these valuable skills at such a young age.” said Hansen. “Social media marketing has always been my top career choice, and I am grateful to be able to gain experience from such a well received and established business.”

“We look forward to having Raiden with us for these next couple months,” said Stepien. “His young mindset and willingness to learn the many aspects of the marketing industry, make him a great addition to the Step One Creative team.”

Hansen is aspiring to enroll at University of Potsdam or Bentley University for a major in marketing, as well as a minor in entrepreneurial studies.

