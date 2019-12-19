FULTON, NY – Stephen Cuyler, 52, formerly of Fulton, passed away Tuesday December 17, 2019, at Hill Haven Nursing Home, Rochester, NY, after enduring a battle with cancer.

He was born in Syracuse, NY, and had been a resident of Rochester since 1993.

Stephen worked as an optician with Vision Works, Greece, NY.

He had been a prominent participant in high school and college theater productions.

He also had the honor of singing with the Syracuse Opera Theater.

Stephen’s passion was board games.

He was a member of the Rochester Board Game Society and he developed and produced a board game called the Crown of Roses.

He was predeceased by his father, G. Peter Cuyler, in 1983.

Stephen is survived by his three children: Katherine Cuyler, Christopher Cuyler and Caleigh Cuyler all of Rochester; his mother, Deanne (Dr. Terence) Morrill of Liverpool, NY; his sister, Stephanie Cuyler Lewis of Horseheads, NY; his former wife: Tammy Cuyler of Rochester; and his niece and nephew: Emily and Peter Lewis both of Horseheads.

Calling hours will be held 3 to 5 p,m. Sunday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

A funeral service will follow at 5:15 p.m. in the funeral home with Rev. James Fritzen officiating.

Burial will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

A memorial mass will be conducted at 11 a.m. December 30 at the Lutheran Church of our Savior, Rochester, NY.

