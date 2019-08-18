Stephen Duphily Four for Four in Oswego 350 Supermodified Competition

OSWEGO, NY – Stephen Duphily from Plaistow, New Hampshire started fourth and drove around early leader Barry Kingsley to pickup his fourth win in four Oswego Speedway 350 Supermodified starts this season.

Kingsley put together a nice run to finish in the second position while Anthony Losurdo wound up a close third which allowed him to close the books on the 2019 350 Supermodified Track Championship.

Not only is Losurdo the first 350 Super champion in speedway history, but also the first driver since Jim Shampine (1972) to win more than one track title in the same season. Losurdo was awarded his second consecutive Pathfinder Bank SBS championship earlier Saturday evening.

With Oswego Speedway’s regular events now in the books, the 2019 season will conclude with the 63rd edition of Budweiser International Classic Weekend scheduled for August 30 through September 1.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com.

BOX SCORE

Skip’s Fish Fry Track Championship Night

Oswego Speedway

Oswego, NY

Saturday, August 17, 2019

350 Supermodifieds

Feature (20 laps): 1. 11 STEPHEN DUPHILY, 2. 06 Barry Kingsley, 3. 1 Anthony Losurdo, 4. 08 Dalton Doyle

Heat (8 laps): 1. 1 Anthony Losurdo, 2. 11 Stephen Duphily, 3. 06 Barry Kingsley, 4. 08 Dalton Doyle

350 Supermodified Track Champion: #1 Anthony Losurdo

D&S Landscaping Hard Charger: #11 Stephen Duphily

Lighthouse Lanes Up and Comer: #06 Barry Kingsley

