‘Stepping On’ Leader Training Class to Begin April 1

OSWEGO – A “Stepping On” Balance and Falls Prevention program Leader Training Class will be offered for the first time in Oswego County, beginning April 1.

The three-day training course on April 1, 2 and 3 will run from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. each day.

The training course will be held at the Oswego County Health Department, 70 Bunner St., Oswego.

The course is free of charge to all participants. Lunch and snacks are provided each day.

Participants who successfully complete the three-day Leader Training Class will have the knowledge and skills necessary to facilitate evidence-based “Stepping On’ workshops in the community.

New class leaders will work in conjunction with others to schedule and facilitate “Stepping On” workshops.

New leaders will be expected to co-facilitate at least one workshop during the 2020 calendar year.

“Stepping On” is an evidence-based program; researched and proven to reduce falls in older people.

Each workshop meets for two hours a week for seven weeks.

The program is designed specifically for anyone who is 60 years or older, has had a fall in the past year or is fearful of falling, lives at home and does not have significant memory issues.

Experienced certified trainers lead workshops.

In addition, local guest experts provide information on exercise, vision, safety, and medications.

The Leader Training Class will cover topics that include:

· Simple and fun balance and strength training

· The role vision plays in keeping your balance

· How medications can contribute to falls

· Ways to keep from falling when out in your community

· What to look for in safe footwear

· How to eliminate falls hazards from your home

To register for the “Stepping On” Leader Training Class, or for more information about the program, call the Oswego County Health Department at 315-349-3391.

“Stepping On” is a community-based program coordinated through the Oswego County Rural Health Network and made possible by a grant from the Health Foundation for Western and Central New York.

The Health Foundation is an independent private foundation that advocates for continuous improvement in health and health care by investing in the people and organizations that serve young children and older adults.

The Administration for Community Living through the NYS Office for the Aging and the Oswego County Office for the Aging provides partial funding for the program.

