Sterling Man Arrested Following Investigation Of Shots Fired In Oswego

OSWEGO – On March 26, 2020 at about 11:30 am, it was reported to the Oswego City Police Department that an unknown person had just fired a hand gun from a vehicle in the area of W Oneida St. / W Eighth St.

Officers responded to the area and located a spent, .380 bullet casing in the roadway. After an investigation it was determined that there was a verbal dispute between two people the previous day. One of the people involved in that dispute, drove to W Oneida St near W Eighth St and fired a gun. Officers were able to obtain a suspect name and vehicle description.

At about 3 pm that day, officers responded to an address on Sterling Station Road in Cayuga County. With the assistance from the Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office and the New York State Police, Dylan Holmes, age 23, of Sterling, New York, was arrested without incident, as it is alleged he possessed a loaded hand gun and was the person responsible for firing the gun. A search of the residence was conducted with a loaded .380 caliber semi-automatic pistol being recovered.

Holmes was transported to the Oswego City Police Department where he was charged with criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree (C felony) and reckless endangerment in the first degree (D felony). Holmes was transported to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment.

On March 27, 2020, Holmes was arraigned in Oswego County CAP court where he was released on his own recognizance on pretrial release with electronic monitoring.

