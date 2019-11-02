Sterling Nature Center Highlighted at Rotary Meeting

FULTON – At a recent Fulton Sunrise Rotary meeting, Rotarian Betty Maute introduced Jim D’Angelo, the director of the Sterling Nature Center for the past 15 years.

He oversees the Center, its trails and activities. Sterling Nature Center comprises 1,428 acres of land in Cayuga County on the shore of Lake Ontario.

There are 10 miles of hiking trails and diverse

natural habitats to explore and discover.

The center is open year round and offers various events to the public.

More information can be found on

the Sterling Nature Center FaceBook page.

The Fulton Sunrise Rotary meets every Friday at 7 a.m. at Mimi’s.

