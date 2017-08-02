Steven H. Cole, 60

FULTON, NY – Steven “Steve” Harold Cole, 60, passed away peacefully Sunday July 30, 2017, at his Fulton home.

Steve was born in the hamlet of Lysander, NY, and later attended school in its one-room schoolhouse.

He earned a high school degree from the Baldwinsville School District and then he pursued vocational education while serving with the United States Marine Corps.

Steve served from 1974 until 1978 when he received an honorable discharge.

He was employed with the Fulton Water Works for several years.

Steve was an avid bicyclist, a motorcyclist and outdoors adventurist, a true friend and one heck of a dad.

Steve is survived by his son, Michael Steven Cole; his “sweet girl” and life partner, Lisa Sidoti and her daughter, Elizabeth; father Harold (Jean) Cole of Phoenix, NY; mother, Patricia (Robert) Aaserud of Fulton; siblings: Laura (Tom Romeo) Cole, Kathleen (Dan) Cole Perkins, Patricia Sue (Eric Mackin) Cole-Landers, Valerie (Patrick) Cochrane, Belinda Cole, Mary-Ellen (Todd) Hampton, Ed (Mary) Ware and his “unofficially-adopted brother” and best friend, Red Conklin; and dozens of nieces, nephews and many, many other beloved relatives.

Calling hours will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., with a funeral service following at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Sugar Funeral Home, Inc., 224 W. Second St. S., Fulton.

Burial and committal service will be held at Lysander Union Cemetery with military honors bestowed by the United States Marine Corps Honor Guard.

In honor of Steve’s service with the city of Fulton, the Cole family has been notified that all municipal flags will be flown at half staff August 1 and August 5.