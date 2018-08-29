Storyhours Start Back At the Oswego Public Library

OSWEGO – Starting on September 12, Oswego Public Library will be offering storyhours on Wednesdays and Fridays.

They will be at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. on Wednesday and 10:30 a.m. on Friday.

We will read stories and make a craft on a theme followed by a snack.

Storyhours are geared to children up to age 6.

Some of the upcoming themes are school, hair, night, bedtime, beaver, and squirrels.

All are welcome.

All Children’s Room Programs at the Oswego Public Library are free and open to the public.

For more information, call 315-341-5867.

