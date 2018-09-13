Struggles Continue For Oswego Girls’ Volleyball
Written by Contributor, Sep 13, 2018, 0 Comments
OSWEGO – From our last two matches and our recent tournament.
Vs. Fulton
We did not have the serving game we needed to have against Fulton.
Fulton took full advantage of our errors tonight especially as we committed 18 service errors in 3 sets.
This is something as a group we need to fix.
And it took us a little bit tonight to settle in and play.
Certainly tonight is another good lesson to learn from and keep moving forward.
Vs. Westhill
Tonight we put our focus on our serving game and it gave us a good chance to win the first two sets tonight.
We kept right up with Westhill and we only had 3 total service errors among our 3 sets.
The first and second set we played aggressive offense and our serving was on.
Westhill took advantage of our receive errors though.
Each game is a building block for us we fixed our serving and now we need to bring greater attention to our receiving game.
Oswego Annual Tournament
We had another great year for our annual Buc Booster JV VBall tournament.
C-NS was the victor in the gold medal round defeating Westhill and Fulton was the victor in the silver medal bracket by defeating Phoenix.
A lot of good volleyball all day with team from Fulton, Mexico, Phoenix, C-NS, Westhill, Fowler and Liverpool.
All tournament team was:
Mexico – Olivia Marsden
Westhill – Mia Scott
Fowler – Koriana Saffold
CNS – Maddy Manz
Fulton – Sammie MCCrae
Liverpool – Olivia Vangelou
Phoenix – Katie Holbrook
Oswego – Lilyann Matthews
POST GAME SUMMARY
Date of Contest: 9-6-18
Opponent: Fulton
Scores: Oswego: 6/12/23 – Fulton: 25/25/25
Highlights:
Flint, Audrey – ace, 2 kills, dig
King, Riley – ace
Matthews, Lilyann – point block
Myers, Madison – 2 aces
Payne, Victoria – ace, dig
Warner, Leslie – ace
Celements, Sarah – assist
Davis, Olivia – assist, ace
Records: 0 – 3
POST GAME SUMMARY
Date of Contest: 9-10-18
Opponent: Westhill
Scores: Oswego: 18/18/5 – Westhill: 25/25/25
Highlights:
Matthews, Lilyann – ace, 2 kills
Payne, Victoria – ace, kill
Scanlon, Francesca – 5 aces
Celements, Sarah – assist
Nettles, Katelyn – assist
Moshier, Madison – dig
Proud,Cassidy – dig
Records: 0 – 4
Submitted by: Theodore (Teddy) Beers
Physical Education Teacher
Volleyball & Lacrosse Coach
Oswego City School District