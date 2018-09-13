Struggles Continue For Oswego Girls’ Volleyball

OSWEGO – From our last two matches and our recent tournament.

Vs. Fulton

We did not have the serving game we needed to have against Fulton.

Fulton took full advantage of our errors tonight especially as we committed 18 service errors in 3 sets.

This is something as a group we need to fix.

And it took us a little bit tonight to settle in and play.

Certainly tonight is another good lesson to learn from and keep moving forward.

Vs. Westhill

Tonight we put our focus on our serving game and it gave us a good chance to win the first two sets tonight.

We kept right up with Westhill and we only had 3 total service errors among our 3 sets.

The first and second set we played aggressive offense and our serving was on.

Westhill took advantage of our receive errors though.

Each game is a building block for us we fixed our serving and now we need to bring greater attention to our receiving game.

Oswego Annual Tournament

We had another great year for our annual Buc Booster JV VBall tournament.

C-NS was the victor in the gold medal round defeating Westhill and Fulton was the victor in the silver medal bracket by defeating Phoenix.

A lot of good volleyball all day with team from Fulton, Mexico, Phoenix, C-NS, Westhill, Fowler and Liverpool.

All tournament team was:

Mexico – Olivia Marsden

Westhill – Mia Scott

Fowler – Koriana Saffold

CNS – Maddy Manz

Fulton – Sammie MCCrae

Liverpool – Olivia Vangelou

Phoenix – Katie Holbrook

Oswego – Lilyann Matthews

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 9-6-18

Opponent: Fulton

Scores: Oswego: 6/12/23 – Fulton: 25/25/25

Highlights:

Flint, Audrey – ace, 2 kills, dig

King, Riley – ace

Matthews, Lilyann – point block

Myers, Madison – 2 aces

Payne, Victoria – ace, dig

Warner, Leslie – ace

Celements, Sarah – assist

Davis, Olivia – assist, ace

Records: 0 – 3

POST GAME SUMMARY

Date of Contest: 9-10-18

Opponent: Westhill

Scores: Oswego: 18/18/5 – Westhill: 25/25/25

Highlights:

Matthews, Lilyann – ace, 2 kills

Payne, Victoria – ace, kill

Scanlon, Francesca – 5 aces

Celements, Sarah – assist

Nettles, Katelyn – assist

Moshier, Madison – dig

Proud,Cassidy – dig

Records: 0 – 4

Submitted by: Theodore (Teddy) Beers

Physical Education Teacher

Volleyball & Lacrosse Coach

Oswego City School District

