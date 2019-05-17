Student Scientists Display Work At Maroun Elementary

Complex formulas and hypotheses were put to the test recently during the annual science fair at Michael A. Maroun Elementary School.

Thirty-six students in kindergarten through fourth grades spent weeks conducting research, developing their experiments, recording their findings and creating display boards.

All that hard work was on display as the budding scientists stood alongside their projects and presented their findings to a panel of judges during the science fair.

The judges considered complexity, presentation and effort as they reviewed each project, ranging from molecular biology to physics to earth science. After tabulating the scores, judges named winners from each grade level.

Winners were kindergartners Tyler Perkins (first place) and Gage Painter (second place); first graders Faith Britt (first place) and Jaxon Redhead (second place); second graders Connor Smith (first place) and Spencer Benzel (second place); third graders Aaron Moore (first place) and Conner Stevens (second place); and fourth graders Nando Leonello (first place) and Gavin Painter (second place).

Team prizes went to Owen and Harper Gratz (first place) and Kayla Brooker and Lydia Root (second place).

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...