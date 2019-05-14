Student Talent Abound At Leighton Elementary School

OSWEGO – Leighton Elementary School’s annual talent show captivated fans of the rock band Queen, love of comedy and choreographed dancing, among several other attractions.

A total 17 acts performed before special guest and past winner Kaelyn Cisson returned to sing “Shallow.”

During the daytime dress rehearsal, students erupted in laughter and cheers when Nick Towsley sang “Baby Shark,” and both Jason Bartlett and Michael Kaye performed a hilarious “Macarena” skit, complete with face masks.

Several dance acts, singers and instrumentalists also performed, and Elizabeth Kropf, Anna Seubert and Annabella Sobrino shared their witty humor.

Student Maggie O’Leary filled the role as guest emcee, while Reagan Wood served as backstage assistant.

The show would not have been possible without the commitment of literacy specialist Jennifer Symborski, who coordinated the event.

The public show also collected nonperishable food items for local families in need.

Talent show winners included: Kropf, Seubert and Sobrino who earned a $15 iTunes gift card for their third-place finish; dancer Adrianna Geroux earned a $25 Fandango gift card for her second-place finish and the top prize of a free bowling party for five, donated by Lighthouse Lanes, went to dancers and gymnasts Anastasia Galt and Aiyanna Haskins.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...