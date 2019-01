OSWEGO – Oswego Rotary Club recognizes top high school students at its weekly meetings.

This week, Willow-Su Knapp attended the meeting.

She is a senior at Oswego High School and plans to study natural and health sciences at Daeman College after graduation.

Willow hopes to become a physician’s assistant with a specialization in pediatric orthopedic surgery.

