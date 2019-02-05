Students Achieve Dean’s List at SUNY Delhi

DELHI, NY – The following students have been cited for academic achievement for the Fall 2018 semester by achieving the Dean’s List at SUNY Delhi. To qualify for the Dean’s List, students must have an academic average of 3.50 or higher within the semester.

Natasha Ratcliff of Oswego is pursuing an associate’s degree in Veterinary Science Technology.

Aundraea Desidoro of Oswego is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Caitlin Campanaro of Cleveland is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Jennifer DiGregorio of Oswego is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Bridgette Hartmann of Hastings is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Susannah LaRock of Pulaski is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Tonya Papa of Hannibal is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Nicole Staring of Pennellville is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

Jordan Workman of Pulaski is pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Nursing.

SUNY Delhi’s hands-on approach to teaching and learning includes over 60 academic programs in specialized areas, including applied technologies, nursing, veterinary sciences, applied sciences, and liberal arts. SUNY Delhi offers certificates, associate’s degrees, bachelor’s degrees, as well as master’s degrees in a combination of on-campus and online settings.

Enrolling more than 3,000 students, SUNY Delhi is a member of the State University of New York. For more information about SUNY Delhi, call 607-746-4000 or visit delhi.edu.

