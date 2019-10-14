Students at Sharp Elementary Participate in Crayola ColorCycle Program

PULASKI – Fourth graders at Lura M. Sharp Elementary School in Pulaski are turning a classroom lesson on the environment into a community-wide project.

Students in Christine Foote’s fourth grade classroom have been learning about the Pacific Garbage Patch and its effects on the environment.

From research, they have learned that all tested species of sea turtles and whales contain microplastics, which can ultimately end up in our food supply.

The class felt they had a responsibility to make a change to reduce the amount of plastic in our environment.

For example, students have been using reusable water bottles after learning it can take up to 1,000 years for a regular water bottle to decompose.

During a class activity, Foote had one of her students grab a marker.

The marker, along with the next five markers she grabbed, were dry.

As Foote’s class noticed the number of dry markers in their class, they realized that every classroom had dry markers.

Knowing that they did not want to simply toss the unusable markers into the trash, the idea to join the Crayola ColorCycle program came to light.

The Crayola ColorCycle program partners with schools to help students learn about environmental impacts of plastic in the environment.

It allows students to gather markers to be sent back to Crayola to be recycled and repurposed.

Foote’s classroom received their first donation of dried out markers no less than 15 minutes after the initiative was announced to the school.

The class will have a bin in the entrance of Lura M. Sharp Elementary throughout the year.

Every few weeks, the students will weigh and separate the markers into eight to 10-pound packages that will be sent back to Crayola at no cost to the students or the school.

The community is invited to drop off markers at Lura M. Sharp during school hours.

All markers are accepted, as long as they are made of plastic.

