Students Celebrate Their School Attendance Commitment

FULTON – A majority of Fulton City School District students have signed a pledge, striving to attend school all day, every day.

That collective commitment and its subsequent follow-through will help reduce the district’s rate of chronic absenteeism, which is defined as a student missing 10 percent or more of school days – excused or unexcused.

Pledges have been available to students at school and several were turned in by and at the district’s annual Attendance Awareness event, held recently at the Fulton Junior High School.

Signed by both students and their parents, the duos both agree to ensure the child attends school daily, arrives on time and is ready to learn.

Geri Geitner, FCSD director of Student Support Services, said the more children are in school, the more they will learn and retain, which would likely result in mastering reading and becoming successful in all areas through their entire FCSD educational career. Graduation is the end goal.

During the attendance celebration, 18 community agencies equipped students and their families with information and resources to enable students to establish stellar attendance practices. Removing potential barriers would ensure increased success, Geitner said.

Giveaways, live entertainment by FJHS Principal Chris Leece and a picnic-style lunch was provided.

According to the district’s most recent attendance data, there were approximately 3,000 fewer absences during the 2017-18 school year compared to the 2016-17 school year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...