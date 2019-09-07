Students Encouraged to Create Positive Social Change in Their Community

OSWEGO COUNTY – The Oswego City-County Youth Bureau is reaching out to high school students who are interested in becoming members of the Youth Advisory Council for the 2019-20 academic year and for agencies who would like to partner with the council on future projects.

The advisory council consists of ninth to twelfth grade students from all nine school districts in Oswego County.

The council meets ½-day per month at CiTi BOCES.

Students ride the morning bus to CiTi from their home school.

“YAC provides members an opportunity to build a better community and school through their participation and service,” said Tiffany Halstead, youth services specialist for the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau. “Members have the chance to gain community service hours, experience planning and coordinating events, make new friends from other schools and be part of a team. YAC allows youth to become a voice in Oswego County.”

The group can provide community agencies an audience of young people to discuss key issues that impact them and their community.

Members are involved in providing feedback on funding decisions for the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, and organize community service projects such as designing promotional materials for not-for-profits, sponsoring a countywide dance, and collecting items for Fort Drum soldiers.

The 2019-20 applications are available at area school guidance offices and at the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau or online at http://www.oswegocounty.com/youth/yac%20app%20updated.pdf

For more information, contact Halstead at (315) 349-3590 or e-mail [email protected]

