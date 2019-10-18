Students Enjoy Summer Musical Adventure

OSWEGO – Several Oswego High School students recently served as musical ambassadors throughout a whirlwind European tour.

The students brought their musical talents across the pond during the month of July, when they joined over 100 high school musicians from throughout the northeastern United States.

They toured six countries in central Europe, as part of the American Music Abroad program’s Gold Tour, after they were nominated by their high school band or choral directors.

OHS students were guided on the trip by OHS music teacher and the program’s choir director Robert Dumas.

Participating students included: Matt Oldenburg, Matt Caraccioli, James Niger, Nolan Busch, Nick DeSacia, Jason Zhang, Keyara Storrs, Haylet Domicolo, Audrey Hinman, Katie Shene, Gretchen Dowd, Morgan Samson, Elizabeth Martin and Haley Caswell.

The Oswego group joined students from 50 different high schools at Millersville University in Pennsylvania, where they participated in 2.5 days of intense rehearsals, additional tour preparation and various orientation sessions.

That time allowed students to practice music and forge new friendships before the exciting musical experience began.

The overall American Music Abroad Gold Tour of 2019 consisted of three large ensembles: string, concert band and concert choir. A total of seven concerts were performed throughout the three-week tour.

Countries visited include: Hungary, Austria, Czech Republic, Germany, France and Switzerland.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...