Students, Families Attend Fairley Open House
Written by Submitted article, Sep 27, 2018, 0 Comments
Fairley Elementary School was abuzz with excitement in late September as families attended a fall open house.
Hundreds of students, parents, siblings and other family members poured into the hallways and stopped in classrooms to meet with teachers and chat about the school year.
Teachers talked to families about goals and expectations, while students showed off their work.
As families toured the building and met with staff, they also had an opportunity to learn about school events and activities.