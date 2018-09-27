Students, Families Attend Fairley Open House

Fairley Elementary School was abuzz with excitement in late September as families attended a fall open house.

Hundreds of students, parents, siblings and other family members poured into the hallways and stopped in classrooms to meet with teachers and chat about the school year.

Teachers talked to families about goals and expectations, while students showed off their work.

As families toured the building and met with staff, they also had an opportunity to learn about school events and activities.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...