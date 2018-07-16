Students Graduate from Clarkson University

POTSDAM, NY — Clarkson University awarded nearly 800 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees to students from 34 states, 26 countries and 60 New York state counties, this spring. (An additional 275 students received degrees this past winter and summer.)

Anthony Beers of Central Square, NY received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, project management minor .

Zachary Murray of Cleveland, NY received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, business minor .

Cameron Prior of Fulton, NY received a bachelor of science degree in mechanical engineering, mathematics minor .

Casey Shannon of Fulton, NY received a bachelor of science degree in global supply chain management, economics minor, human resources mgmt minor, project management minor .

Devin Sorell of Hannibal, NY received a bachelor of science degree in civil engineering, project management minor .

Joshua Costo of Oswego, NY received a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering .

Madison Collins of Oswego, NY received a bachelor of science degree in chemical engineering .

Anna Guinta of Oswego, NY received a bachelor of science degree in environmental health science, environmental engineering mino .

Jacob Cary of Oswego, NY received a bachelor of science degree in software engineering, mathematics minor .

Elizabeth O’Gorman of Oswego, NY received a bachelor of science degree in engineering and management, project management minor .

Julia Kon of Oswego, NY received a bachelor of science degree in psychology .

Michael Farden of Oswego, NY received a bachelor of science degree in computer engineering, software engineering minor, mathematics minor .

Eric Hillpot of Pennellville, NY received a bachelor of science degree in biology, chemistry minor .

Batsal Pudasaini of Pulaski, NY received a master of science degree in mechanical engineering .

Jacqueline Novak of Pulaski, NY received a bachelor of science degree in environmental engineering, biology minor, law studies minor .

