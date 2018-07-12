Students Graduate From SUNY Delhi

DELHI, NY — The following students graduated in May 2018 at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi.

Brandi Easterly of Cleveland, NY earned a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Design and Building

Hannah Gardner of Mexico, NY earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing

Emily Ivery of Cato, NY earned an associate’s degree in Veterinary Science Technology

SUNY Delhi is a member of the State University of New York, the largest comprehensive university system in the U.S.

For more information about SUNY Delhi, visit www.delhi.edu.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

