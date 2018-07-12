Students Graduate From SUNY Delhi
Written by Contributor, Jul 12, 2018, 0 Comments
DELHI, NY — The following students graduated in May 2018 at the State University of New York College of Technology at Delhi.
Brandi Easterly of Cleveland, NY earned a bachelor’s degree in Architectural Design and Building
Hannah Gardner of Mexico, NY earned a bachelor’s degree in Nursing
Emily Ivery of Cato, NY earned an associate’s degree in Veterinary Science Technology
