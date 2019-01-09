Students Invited To Seek Scholarships

OSWEGO – Students graduating from Oswego City School District in 2019 are invited to apply for scholarships or an occupational education award offered by the Oswego Rotary Club.

Applications are available at the Oswego High School Guidance Office or at the Student Services Office of Oswego County Center for Instruction, Technology and Innovation.

Completed applications must be postmarked by April 20.

Each of four college scholarships provides $2,000, paid in two $1,000 checks upon successful completion of full-time study in the first and third semesters of college.

A fifth scholarship has a stipend of $1,000, paid in two $500 checks.

The principal criterion for the scholarships is need for financial assistance in meeting college expenses, but consideration will also be given to high school academic record, school activities, community activities, academic honors and awards, quality of a written essay, and likelihood of success in college.

The Ruth N. Mulvey Occupational Education Award offers $1,000 for a graduating student who has completed a career and technical education program in preparation for gainful employment.

Selection will be based on demonstrated skill in the chosen field of work and demonstrated leadership.

Applications may be requested or questions answered by calling 315-343-9692.

