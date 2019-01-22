Students Named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars

POTSDAM, NY — The following students have been named Presidential Scholars for the fall 2018 semester at Clarkson University.
Mikenzie Barankovich of Parish, N.Y. , a chemical engineering major
Jenna Brockett of Parish, N.Y. , a chemical engineering major
Samantha Corcoran of Pulaski, N.Y. , a civil engineering major
Matthew F. D’Angelo of Cleveland, N.Y. , a civil engineering major
Benjamin G. Harrell of Oswego, N.Y. , a civil engineering major
Sean Heagerty of Mexico, N.Y. , a electrical engineering major
Althea R. Henderson of Fulton, N.Y. , a biology / biomolecular science major
Emily B. Kehoe of Lacona, N.Y. , a physics major
Stanley Kubis of Central Square, N.Y. , a chemical engineering major
Taylor B. Montgomery of Oswego, N.Y. , a global supply chain management major
Randall Francis Novak of Pulaski, N.Y. , a civil engineering / environmental engineering major
Richard Potter of Richland, N.Y. , a physics major
Kyle Edward Robinson of Central Square, N.Y. , a mechanical engineering major
Carolanne Switzer of Fulton, N.Y. , a chemical engineering major
Mark Anthony Taormina of Oswego, N.Y. , a communication major
Jordan D. Tryon of Oswego, N.Y. , a mechanical engineering major
Rachel Yerden of Redfield, N.Y. , a biology major
