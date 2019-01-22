Students Named Clarkson University Presidential Scholars

January 22, 2019 Contributor

POTSDAM, NY — The following students have been named Presidential Scholars for the fall 2018 semester at Clarkson University.

Mikenzie Barankovich of Parish, N.Y. , a chemical engineering major

Jenna Brockett of Parish, N.Y. , a chemical engineering major

Samantha Corcoran of Pulaski, N.Y. , a civil engineering major

Matthew F. D’Angelo of Cleveland, N.Y. , a civil engineering major

Benjamin G. Harrell of Oswego, N.Y. , a civil engineering major

Sean Heagerty of Mexico, N.Y. , a electrical engineering major

Althea R. Henderson of Fulton, N.Y. , a biology / biomolecular science major

Emily B. Kehoe of Lacona, N.Y. , a physics major

Stanley Kubis of Central Square, N.Y. , a chemical engineering major

Taylor B. Montgomery of Oswego, N.Y. , a global supply chain management major

Randall Francis Novak of Pulaski, N.Y. , a civil engineering / environmental engineering major

Richard Potter of Richland, N.Y. , a physics major

Kyle Edward Robinson of Central Square, N.Y. , a mechanical engineering major

Carolanne Switzer of Fulton, N.Y. , a chemical engineering major

Mark Anthony Taormina of Oswego, N.Y. , a communication major

Jordan D. Tryon of Oswego, N.Y. , a mechanical engineering major

Rachel Yerden of Redfield, N.Y. , a biology major

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*