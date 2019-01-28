Students Named to Clarkson University Dean’s List

POTSDAM, NY — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Clarkson University.

Chris Blount of Lacona, N.Y. , majoring in electrical engineering

Elizabeth Boulais of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in chemical engineering

Zachary Chapman of Central Square, N.Y. , majoring in electrical engineering

Austin Donhauser of Hannibal, N.Y. , majoring in electrical engineering

Abby Harrell of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in business studies

Allison Horne of Pennellville, N.Y. , majoring in engineering and management

Ricky Howley of Central Square, N.Y. , majoring in engineering and management

Connor Joyce of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in business studies

Matthew Mace of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in engineering and management

Caitlyn McAfee of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in environmental engineering

Christopher Nicolella of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering

Cassie Romeo of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in software engineering

Madden Rowlee of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in chemical engineering

Mark Savage of Bernhards Bay, N.Y. , majoring in aeronautical engineering

Karigan Shawcross of Altmar, N.Y. , majoring in electrical engineering

Mark Tompkins of Williamstown, N.Y. , majoring in civil engineering

Christine Weber of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in computer science

Collin Wilder of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in global supply chain management

Clarkson University educates the leaders of the global economy. One in five alumni already leads as an owner, CEO, VP or equivalent senior executive of a company. With its main campus located in Potsdam, NY, and additional graduate program and research facilities in the Capital Region and Beacon, NY, Clarkson is a nationally recognized research university with signature areas of academic excellence and research directed toward the world’s pressing issues.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...