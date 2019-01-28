Students Named to Clarkson University Dean’s List

POTSDAM, NY — The following students have been named to the Dean’s List for the fall 2018 semester at Clarkson University.
Chris Blount of Lacona, N.Y. , majoring in electrical engineering
Elizabeth Boulais of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in chemical engineering
Zachary Chapman of Central Square, N.Y. , majoring in electrical engineering
Austin Donhauser of Hannibal, N.Y. , majoring in electrical engineering
Abby Harrell of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in business studies
Allison Horne of Pennellville, N.Y. , majoring in engineering and management
Ricky Howley of Central Square, N.Y. , majoring in engineering and management
Connor Joyce of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in business studies
Matthew Mace of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in engineering and management
Caitlyn McAfee of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in environmental engineering
Christopher Nicolella of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in aeronautical engineering/mechanical engineering
Cassie Romeo of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in software engineering
Madden Rowlee of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in chemical engineering
Mark Savage of Bernhards Bay, N.Y. , majoring in aeronautical engineering
Karigan Shawcross of Altmar, N.Y. , majoring in electrical engineering
Mark Tompkins of Williamstown, N.Y. , majoring in civil engineering
Christine Weber of Fulton, N.Y. , majoring in computer science
Collin Wilder of Oswego, N.Y. , majoring in global supply chain management
