Students Recognized By Rotary

FULTON – Judy Young, center, Youth Activities Chair for the Fulton Rotary Club, presented certificates of achievement to G. Ray Bodley High School seniors Nora Kingsbury, left, and Cory Dexter at a recent meeting.

Kingsbury supports the community and other students through HOPE Club, Student Senate and Homework Club, and has taken many AP classes.

Her first choice for college is SUNY Geneseo, after which she hopes to teach secondary mathematics.

Dexter has played on many sports teams and has been captain for the varsity basketball team.

He has been involved in National Honor Society and Math Club, and also has taken AP and Honors courses.

He is a volunteer firefighter for Minetto Fire Department and hopes to pursue a biology degree with a pre-med focus, and following medical school to become an orthopedic specialist.

The Fulton Rotary Club meets at noon Thursdays at the Tavern on the Lock Restaurant.

Guests are always welcome.

