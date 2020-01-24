Students Recognized with Most Employable Awards for Quarter Two

MEXICO – Students in Career and Technical Education were recognized with Most Employable Awards for quarter two.

Nominated by their instructors, students had to have a minimum grade point average and attendance requirement to be eligible.

Of all the nominations, five students were selected from a random drawing for a gift card from the Oswego County Federal Credit Union.

Students who were presented with Most Employable awards were: Connor Billings (New Vision Specialized Careers), Kelsey Combs (New Vision Law and Government), Kelton Crofoot (Automotive Body Technology), Megan Coe (Early Childhood Education), Nicole Redford (Nursing Assistant), Jeff Klein (Computer Coding), Sammy Sawyer (Automotive Technology), Nick McCombie (Outdoor Power Equipment Technology), Trevor Gebo (Construction Technology), McKenna McCormack (New Vision Allied Health), Jacob Wright (Public Safety and Justice), Brayden Hartman (Industrial Electrical Technology), Dalton Gibson (Culinary Arts Year 2), Ryan Whitcomb (Heavy Equipment Repair & Operation), Jozlyn Fiorito (Culinary Arts Year 1), Zachary Moore (Digital Media Technology), Kaila Loadwick (Cosmetology 1) and Mitchell Donaldson (Advanced Metal Manufacturing).

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...