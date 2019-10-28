Studying Nature

OSWEGO TOWN – SUNY Oswego junior zoology major Elena Jones invites the campus and community to help compile and track flora and fauna around the area.

She discovered the iNaturalist app (https://www.inaturalist.org/) — where users can take a picture of a plant or animal to find out what it might be and/or to add it to the database — this summer during an internship with the Van Cortlandt Park Alliance.

Jones then created an iNaturalist database project for the campus, called SUNY Oswego biodiversity, which has more than 3,000 uploads and about 1,050 categorized species to date, with Rice Creek Field Station an especially rich location.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...