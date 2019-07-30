Stuff-A-Bus Campaign Adopts Changes

OSWEGO, NY – Now in its 17th year of existence, the United Way’s Stuff-A-Bus campaign has continually evolved to meet the changing needs of the Oswego County community.

The 2019 school supply drive will be no exception.

As the need for school supplies for children of Oswego County continues to grow, neighbors are likely to see other individual drives popping up in their neighborhoods, but the iconic yellow buses parked in support of the Stuff-A-Buss Campaign will still be stationed around the county on Aug. 16.

“United Way takes great pride in supporting this initiative by identifying the needs of the community and supporting the solutions to address those needs,” said Patrick Dewine, United Way executive director. “By garnering additional support throughout the community year after year, in 2018 alone we were able to provide 1,840 children with a total of 46,858 school items across Oswego County.”

Dewine said the mission of the program is to continue this tradition in order to ensure all children in Oswego County have the tools they need to be ready to learn on the first day of school.

“We are only able to continue this tradition thanks to our large network of volunteers across the county, our dedicated partners in each of the nine school districts, and thanks to new business partners who connect and engage with our mission,” said Dewine. “We are happy to be able to continue providing this needed service to families in our community.”

This year, Dewine asks that community members take special notice of both the Stuff-A-Bus distribution sites and giveaway locations, which have seen some changes from previous years.

On Aug. 16 school buses will be located at the following sites from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. to accept donations of school supplies, including pens, pencils, index cards, backpacks, rulers, and more.

– Big Lots at 140 State Route 104 in Oswego (new location)

– Tops Supermarket on Route 3 in Hannibal

– Kinney Drugs at 3318 Main St. in Mexico

– Kinney Drugs at 3873 Rome Road in Pulaski

– Kinney Drugs at 9543 Route 11 in Brewerton (new location)

– Kinney Drugs at 17 S. First St. in Fulton

– Fulton Savings Bank Plaza on Route 57 in Phoenix

Staff members and volunteers from all nine Oswego County school districts and the United Way of Greater Oswego County will sort the collected supplies with a portion going to each district in the county.

Volunteers will be distributing supplies throughout the county as follows:

– APW – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 9 – 11 a.m. at the APW Bus Garage

– Central Square – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. – noon at the Central Square Bus Garage (new location)

– Fulton – Monday, Aug. 19, 4 – 7 p.m. at Fairgrieve Elementary School

– Hannibal – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1 – 3 p.m. at Kenney Middle School

– Mexico – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 8 – 11 a.m. at Mexico Middle School Gym

– Oswego – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. – noon, or until supplies last, at Fitzhugh Park School

– Phoenix – Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Maroun Elementary (new location)

– Pulaski – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1 – 4:30 p.m. at Pulaski High School (new location)

– Sandy Creek – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6 – 7 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Board Room (new location)

Families are urged to attend the distribution in their school district only.

A copy of the student’s 2018-19 report card is required to participate.

If entering a district for the first time, or transferred into a new district, an enrollment letter from that district is required.

School supplies will be available for those who would find it challenging to purchase the supplies that their child need for school.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide the children and to make sure they get the supplies they really need.

For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign contact the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...