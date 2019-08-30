Stuff-a-Bus Event Provides School Ssupplies for Hundreds of Oswego Children

OSWEGO – Several Oswego City School District students will start the 2019-2020 school year off with a starter pack of school supplies, thanks to the generosity of the community.

Through the United Way of Greater Oswego County’s annual Stuff-a-Bus event, hundreds of pens, pencils, notebooks, packages of paper, rulers, crayons, colored pencils, markers, binders, notepads and backpacks, among other supplies, were collected and then distributed at the recent district-hosted giveaway at Fitzhugh Park Elementary School.

Several OCSD teachers and other contributors added to the stockpile of materials.

Patrick Dewine, United Way executive director, said a couple hundred OCSD students typically benefit from the annual event, which is organized in Oswego by FPS teaching assistant Laurie Kelly.

“Thank you so very much,” one mother said, as she collected school supplies for her three children.

Prior to the distribution, several volunteers also helped sort and pack the supplies. Any extra supplies may help teachers throughout the district replenish their classroom needs throughout the school year.

