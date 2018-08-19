Stuff A Bus Program Benefits Hundreds Of County Students

OSWEGO, NY – Residents, groups and businesses from around the county helped ensure students who need school supplies when they head back to classes next month will find a bus load of donations, thanks to the United Way.

Made possible through a partnership with United Way, school districts throughout Oswego County and several local business and organizations, the Stuff-A-Bus Campaign collects donations of school supplies for distribution to less fortunate students throughout Oswego County.

The program culminated Aug. 17 with eight buses, at different places around the county, being stuffed full of school supplies. Items donated included plain old pencils to calculators and more – much more.

Individuals, groups, businesses and organizations stopped by to donate at the site nearest them. Some groups had been collecting donations for weeks.

Kristin Gublo of SUNY Oswego’s SEFA United Way Committee visited the bus located at the Oswego Wal-Mart.

She had a car full of bags, boxes and plastic containers over-flowing with various school supplies.

“We donate every year. And, we usually have a lot. This year, we added more drop-off sites and saw an amazing increase in donations,” she said.

Besides school supplies, some donated cash to help the effort.

Jim Karasek (and his dog, Isabel) from ARISE also made a large donation.

“School supplies are getting awfully expensive for kids today,” he said . “Every little bit helps.”

Also among those stopping at the bus were representatives from NBT Bank, American Legion, Compass Credit Union and several others.

The buses rolled up to the designated off-loading site around 3:30 p.m. and volunteers went about the task of unloading the donations.

The supplies will now be organized in preperation for distribution day.

The program helps around 1,500 students and their families each year.

School supplies collected through the Stuff-A-Bus campaign will be distributed to students in their respective school districts, while supply lasts, according to the following schedule:

– Central Square – August 21 from 9 a.m. – noon at the Paul V. Moore High School cafeteria

– APW – August 21 from 9 – 11 a.m. at the APW Bus Garage

– Fulton – August 20 from 4 – 7 p.m. at Fairgrieve Elementary School.

– Hannibal – August 21 from 1– 3 p.m. at Kenny Elementary School.

– Oswego – August 21 from 9 a.m. – noon (or until supplies run out) at Fitzhugh Park School

– Pulaski – August 21 from 4:30 – 6 p.m. at the Middle School gym

– Sandy Creek – August 20 from 6 – 7:30 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Elementary School cafeteria.

– Phoenix – August 28 from 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Maroun Elementary School.

– Mexico – August 21 from 8 a.m. – noon in the Mexico Middle School gym.

Families are urged to attend the distribution in their school district only.

A copy of the students 2017-18 report card is required to participate.

If entering a district for the first time, or transferred in to a new district, an enrollment letter from that district is required.

School supplies will be available for those who would find it challenging to purchase the supplies that their child need for school.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide the children and to make sure that they get the supplies they really need.

For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign, call Patrick Dewine, executive director of the Greater Oswego County United Way, at 315-593-1900 ext. 201 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org

