Stuff A Bus Program Benefits Hundreds Of County Students

OSWEGO, NY – Residents, groups and businesses from around the county helped ensure students who need school supplies when they head back to classes next month will find a bus load of donations, thanks to the United Way.

Made possible through a partnership with United Way, school districts throughout Oswego County and several local business and organizations, the Stuff-A-Bus Campaign collects donations of school supplies for distribution to less fortunate students throughout Oswego County.

Patrick Dewine, United Way executive director, thought the event would do well; but maybe not as well as last year’s.

“Last year we had probably our best year ever. We had a great turnout and great weather,” he told Oswego County Today. “in 2018, we were able to provide 1,840 children with a total of 46,858 school items across Oswego County.”

Historically, the program helps around 1,500 students and their families each year.

The United Way appreciates all the support – supplies and financial as well as the hard work each year by all the volunteers, Dewine said. added.

The program culminated Aug. 16 with buses, at different places around the county, being stuffed full of school supplies. Items donated included plain old pencils to calculators and more – much more.

Individuals, groups, businesses and organizations stopped by to donate at the site nearest them.

Some groups had been collecting donations for weeks.

Besides school supplies, some donated money to help the effort.

The buses rolled up to the designated off-loading site around 3:30 p.m. and volunteers went about the task of unloading the donations.

The supplies will now be organized in preperation for distribution day.

School supplies collected through the Stuff-A-Bus campaign will be distributed to students in their respective school districts, while supply lasts, according to the following schedule:

– APW – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 9 – 11 a.m. at the APW Bus Garage

– Central Square – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. – noon at the Central Square Bus Garage (new location)

– Fulton – Monday, Aug. 19, 4 – 7 p.m. at Fairgrieve Elementary School

– Hannibal – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1 – 3 p.m. at Kenney Middle School

– Mexico – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 8 – 11 a.m. at Mexico Middle School Gym

– Oswego – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 9 a.m. – noon, or until supplies last, at Fitzhugh Park School

– Phoenix – Wednesday, Aug. 28, 5 – 7:30 p.m. at Maroun Elementary (new location)

– Pulaski – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 1 – 4:30 p.m. at Pulaski High School (new location)

– Sandy Creek – Tuesday, Aug. 20, 6 – 7 p.m. at the Sandy Creek Board Room (new location)

Families are urged to attend the distribution in their school district only.

A copy of the student’s 2018-19 report card is required to participate.

If entering a district for the first time, or transferred into a new district, an enrollment letter from that district is required.

School supplies will be available for those who would find it challenging to purchase the supplies that their child need for school.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist and guide the children and to make sure they get the supplies they really need.

For more information on the Stuff-A-Bus campaign contact the United Way office at 315-593-1900 or visit www.oswegounitedway.org.

