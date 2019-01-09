Subaru Ambassadors Aid OCO Nutrition Services

FULTON, NY – Subaru Ambassador and Oswego County Opportunities employee Candra McFarland-Gawarecki delivered a carload of food donations to OCO Nutrition Services for its home delivered meal service.

The food was collected during the Stuff-A-Subaru food drive hosted by area Subaru Ambassadors.

The food drive was part of Subaru’s Share the Love Event.

A partnership between Subaru, Meals on Wheels of America and local Meals on Wheels programs across the country, the Subaru Share the Love Event serves to highlight the importance of local Meals on Wheels programs.

