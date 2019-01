OSWEGO – Four Oswego Middle School students have advanced to Oswego City School District’s March spelling bee because they successfully spelled the most words correctly during a recent written test.

Pictured are: OMS spelling bee co-coordinator and eighth grade English teacher Sandee Brown, seventh grader Alyssa Carr, eighth grader Mia Fierro, eighth grader Anna Cloonan, seventh grader Alyssa Larrabee and spelling bee co-coordinator and English team leader Jim Livingston.

