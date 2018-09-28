Sullivan To Release Her First Single

OSWEGO – Elizabeth Sullivan has a passion for music.

It is both eclectic and electric, whether it is guitar, piano or drums.

She is also a very talented vocalist and composer.

Her musical style has been compared to Joni Mitchell and Joan Baez with a hint of Pink thrown in.

She can rock your soul and roll your spirit.

Her sound is both renaissance rising and nascent new age, and her voice is both tremulous and sweetly tonal.

She is a lot of talent rolled in to a small package.

She attended Ithaca College Music School as a vocal performance major and is now finishing her Masters in Music Education at Hunter College in Manhattan.

She has had extensive experience as a teacher and show director for children at School of Rock and her passions now lie in using music to heal and inspire children to cultivate their musical gifts in order to better understand themselves and the world around them.

Sullivan is a teacher, performer and all around musician and lover of music.

She is finishing up her first full-length album called Heart of the Matter, set to be fully released by summer 2019.

She is the daughter of former Oswego Mayor John Sullivan, and the late Charlotte Sullivan.

This Friday, September 28, “Hallelujah,” the first of eight singles by “the incredibly gifted artist” will be released.

It will be available on ITunes and Spotify.

The culmination of years of hard work, a lot of love, deep self exploration and listening to our hearts has lead to this moment.

“Hallelujah” is not only a deeply moving song, it speaks directly to the current conditions the planet faces and the truth and power that lie in the simplest, yet greatest act of love.

Aligned with this release, Sullivan has been invited to perform “Hallelujah” October 2 at New York Times best selling author, Marianne Williamson’s lecture in NYC.

This invitation came directly from Williamson after hearing “Hallelujah” manifesting one of Sullivan’s biggest dreams.

We hope you will all join us to celebrate this release, share this important song and help spread this beautiful message.

You can hear some of Sullivan’s music at: http://www.soundcloud.com/elizabethsullivan

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...