Sultans of String Christmas Caravan with Special Guest Rebecca Campbell at the Oswego Music Hall December 7

Celebrate the season with an adventurous musical trip around the world. Sultans of String deliver an exuberant performance…from fiery fiddle tunes to a Caribbean sleigh ride, this surprising and delightful holiday fiesta heats up when these three time Canadian Folk Music Award winners bring their signature sound to well-known gems such as Jesu, Joy of Man’s Desiring, a djembe-driven Little Drummer Boy, a Turkish twist on Greensleeves, as well as a Gypsy-jazz inspired Django Christmas, and a Rumba Flamenca-fuelled Jingle Bells. The group make their appearance at the Music Hall on Saturday, December 7.

The wheelchair accessible venue is the McCrobie Civic Center, 41 Lake Street in Oswego. Show time is 7:30 PM. The doors open at 7.



“We wanted to make a real contribution to the Christmas repertoire, and hopefully create some new standards”, says bandleader and Queen’s Diamond Jubilee recipient Chris McKhool. “This is a Christmas show and album but approached from the perspective of a world-music band. We explored diverse genres, from Quebecois fiddle tunes to collaborating with a traditional Turkish string ensemble, and jump around from the classic sounds of the Andrews Sisters, to a Himalayan sleigh ride, African roots music, Gypsy-jazz, rumba flamenco, ska, and even the grandeur of the symphony.”

Sultans of String are an “energetic and exciting band with talent to burn!” Maverick Magazine UK. Thrilling audiences with their genre-hopping passport of Celtic reels, Gypsy-jazz, Arabic and Cuban rhythms, fiery violin dances with kinetic guitar, while bass and percussion lay down unstoppable grooves. Throughout, acoustic strings meet electronic wizardry to create layers and depth of sound. The band’s Christmas Caravan CD hit Billboard’s World Music charts (#6) and The New York Times Hits list. For more information visit sultansofstring.com or view a video

Special Guest, Rebecca Campbell is an acclaimed and prolific singer who also serves up percussion, Stella guitar, melodica, and harmonica. Bred in the Maritimes and Ottawa and now based in Toronto, Rebecca has performed with Jane Siberry, Parachute Club among countless others. Her gorgeous voice has graced both the big and small screen, and on over 120 recordings.

Concert tickets are $28, $25 presale. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 free. Purchase tickets at any Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego. Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org.

Syracusan singer-songwriter KennaDee leads off the weekend as the guest host for Open Mic Friday on December 6. Her music incorporates elements of rock, folk, soul, country and pop…playing originals as well as popular covers. For more information visit kennadee.com. Open Mic runs from 7:00 to 10:00 PM with all ages and experience levels welcome to perform.

The season continues January 11 with Gangstagrass performing a mixture of bluegrass plus hip-hop. “When music is this good it smashes every borderline, every genre, every preconceived idea of what a bluegrass hip-hop fusion might sound like.” Essentially Pop, November 27, 2016. For a complete performance schedule and ticket information, visit the website at www.oswegomusichall.org or pick up an event schedule from the lobby in the McCrobie Civic Center or stop in at the river’s end bookstore, 19 West Bridge Street in Oswego.

The Music Hall is family-friendly, and the atmosphere is intimate with candle-lit tables surrounding a small stage. Light snacks, desserts and beverages are available for purchase.

Ticket prices for national stage shows range from $13 (advance sale) to $33; Hook events are $12. Students are $10. Children 16 and under are half price and under 5 free. Open Mic is a $2 donation. Purchase tickets at any Hook or Saturday concert, on the web or at the river’s end bookstore.

The Music Hall is a non-profit organization that has been run entirely by volunteers from its inception in 1978. Volunteers can earn admission to shows through various tasks—from running the sound board to making popcorn. Students can also earn credit for community service. Find more information online at www.oswegomusichall.org.

