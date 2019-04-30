Summer Art Show 2019 Set At Maritime Museum

OSWEGO – The H. Lee White Maritime Museum is pleased to announce its Summer Art Show 2019 featuring “Where the River & Lake Meet” – a photographic exhibit featuring the works of local talent Elizabeth Canfield.

Known for her popular “Oswego Series,” Canfield’s exhibit showcases her Oswego waterfront photography including new, never-before-seen photos taken exclusively for this showing.

Canfield is an award-winning photographer who specializes in highlighting places close to heart and home.

Her work has garnered awards in art shows and competitions, and has been featured in CNY Magazine and other media outlets.

According to Canfield, “the exhibit highlights the intrinsic beauty of our waterfront, both the tiny nuances of nature as it unfolds before us, and the overwhelming drama played out between water, land and sky.”

The exhibit will be unveiled as part of the Maritime Museum’s annual Oswego Waterfront Open House on May 18, 1 – 4 p.m.

The annual Oswego Waterfront Open House is free and open to the public and allows visitors to tour the museum and historic vessels, experience various boats up close, witness boating and rescue demonstrations and more.

“Where the River & Lake Meet” will be available during the Maritime Museum’s open hours through September 2.

For more information on this and other Maritime Museum programs, visit hlwmm.org, facebook.com/hlwmm, or call 315-342-0480.

