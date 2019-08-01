Summer Food Service Program Aids Youth

FULTON, NY – Christina Thompson and Shane Guernsey, AmeriCorps members with Oswego County Opportunities, serve lunch to children participating in OCO’s Summer Food Service Program.

In addition to assisting with lunch the AmeriCorps members oversee the children’s activities.

AmeriCorps is a network of national service programs.

AmeriCorps members commit their time to address critical community needs like increasing academic achievement, mentoring youth, fighting poverty, sustaining national parks, preparing for disasters and more.

Absent is AmeriCorps member Katelyn Olcott.

Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture and administered by OCO’s Nutrition Services the Summer Food Service Program provides meals to all school aged children 18 years and youngrt without charge.

The program is available at a number of sites throughout Oswego County.

For more information and a complete list of sites, visit www.oco.org or call OCO Nutrition Services at 315-598-4712.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...