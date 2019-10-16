Summer Reading Program A Success At Fulton Public Library

FULTON – Thanks to the support and generous contributions of local organizations, 185 kids in and around the city of Fulton who participated in the Fulton Public Library’s Universe of Stories Summer Reading Program from July 1 to August 16 were able to attend fun and educational events and earn prizes for meeting their reading goals.

The success of this program was made possible by local organizations and businesses such as the Oswego City-County Youth Bureau, the NYS Office of Children and Family Services, AmeriCorps, Cornell Cooperative Extension, Uniforms Etc., Claudette’s Flowers and Gifts, Compass Credit Union, Star Nail Salon, Mimi’s Drive-In, Everson Museum of Art, Kinney Drugs, Rosamund Gifford Zoo, Syracuse Astronomical Society, CNY Observers, Pizza Hut, Fulton Savings Bank, Burger King, Walmart, the NY State Fair, and Aldi Grocery Store.

To learn more about the Fulton Public Library and what we do for the community. visit www.fultonpubliclibrary.org, call 315-592-5159, or email [email protected]

