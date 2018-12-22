Sunoco New York Super Stock Series Dave London Memorial Coming to Oswego Speedway

OSWEGO, NY – The 2019 season at Oswego Speedway will present several exciting changes and additions for race fans, drivers, and teams alike one of which being a completely re-worked program for Friday night of Budweiser International Classic Weekend.

On Friday, August 30, the Super Stocks will return to the Steel Palace as the Sunoco New York Super Stock Series will bring the 50-lap Dave London Memorial to the fast 5/8th’s mile. It will mark the first appearance by the Super Stock division since Race of Champions Weekend in 2016. The division was a weekly fixture at Oswego from 1999 to 2006.

Jody London, who promotes the race in honor of his father Dave, has held the show at Spencer Speedway in recent years, but is excited to make the change to Oswego in 2019.

Dave London is a former promoter at the Spencer Speedway, who is also responsible for organizing several special events with the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour during his time in the sport. His birthday is August 31, so Labor Day Weekend at Oswego is the perfect time to hold the show in his memory.

“We are really excited to bring the Dave London Memorial to Oswego Speedway this season,” London said. “Outsiders look at Oswego as the holy grail of asphalt tracks in the the area. We feel like we’ve made it to the big time with this race. Super Stocks at Oswego race hard, smash, sometimes crash, and always put on a show. I want this race to continue to succeed and Oswego will definitely allow us to do that.”

As many as 40 Super Stocks are expected for the 50-lap Dave London Memorial, which in the past has a had a total purse as high as $18,000. The event will be run in place of the Party in the Pits and will immediately follow ‘Pole Day’ time trials for the Budweiser International Classic 200.

A full program will take place for the full fendered cars on Friday night, including hot laps, heats, a B-Main, and then the main event. One additional warmup will be offered in between Oswego Supermodified, Small Block Supermodified and 350 Supermodified hot laps that afternoon.

Pathfinder Bank SBS and 350 Supermodified time trials will take place prior to the Novelis Supermodifieds hitting the track for their Classic qualifying laps.

Pricing for Oswego Speedway’s 2019 season, including on Classic Weekend, will be released after the New Year. Additional adjustments to the Classic Weekend schedule are currently in the works. Stay tuned to OswegoSpeedway.com for the latest updates.

For those wishing to renew Classic or season ticket packages, you have until Saturday, May 1 to contact Paul Conzone at [email protected]

Those who need to renew their Classic Weekend camping spaces have until next week, Monday, December 31. You can also do this by sending an email to [email protected] Classic Weekend 2019 takes place Friday, August 30 through Sunday, September 1 with a rain date of Monday, September 2.

For more information on Oswego Speedway, visit OswegoSpeedway.com

