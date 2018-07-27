SUNY Buffalo State Announces Spring 2018 Graduates

BUFFALO, NY — Buffalo State is pleased to congratulate these local students who completed the requirements to earn their baccalaureate degrees in spring 2018.

Thomas Hartnett of Oswego (B.S., computer information systems)

Ashley Fidler of Oswego (B.S., social work)

Buffalo State is a State University of New York (SUNY) college located in Buffalo, New York. The college offers 79 undergraduate majors as well as many minors and certificate programs.

Every year, thousands of students benefit from Buffalo State’s community engagement, hands-on learning opportunities, and affordable SUNY tuition. Buffalo State also offers more than 60 graduate programs.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

