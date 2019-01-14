SUNY Canton Announces Fall 2018 President’s List

CANTON, NY — SUNY Canton students have been recognized for making the President’s List during the Fall 2018 Semester.

“Congratulations to each and every student included on the President’s List,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “It is my honor to recognize these students for their academic achievement during their studies at the college.”‘

President’s List recognizes full-time students who achieve a GPA of 3.75 or greater.

A complete list of academic honors for the semester will be listed on the college’s website.

Students who received President’s List honors include:

Victoria E. Bulson, a SUNY Canton Individual Studies major from Central Square, NY

Megan M. Matzke, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Fulton, NY

Haley L. Purdy, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Science Technology major from Hastings, NY.

Kimberly Distasio, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Lacona, NY.

John Mcgrew, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Lacona, NY.

Kylene Fletcher, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Mexico, NY.

Stacia G. Johnston, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Mexico, NY.

Ashley I. Fatiga, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from Oswego, NY.

Lindsey M. Prye, a SUNY Canton Applied Psychology major from Pulaski, NY.

About SUNY Canton

SUNY Canton is Northern New York’s premier college for career-driven bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and professional certificate programs.

For more information, visit www.canton.edu.

