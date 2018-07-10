SUNY Canton Recognizes 2018 Graduates
Written by Contributor, Jul 10, 2018, 0 Comments
CANTON, NY – Nearly 900 students have graduated from SUNY Canton.
“I’m tremendously proud of this year’s graduating class,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “Many of our graduates will go directly into careers corresponding with their field of study, while others will seek to continue their education. Regardless of their decision, I’m confident that they will be well prepared for their next adventure.”
This year’s class was comprised of nearly 900 graduates who range in age from 18 to 62 years old and represent 17 different states and 7 foreign countries, including Angola, Australia, The Bahamas, Cameroon, Finland, Sweden and Canada.
Among the 2018 graduates were:
Avery L. Day of Cato NY who majored in Management
Jordan Storrs of Fulton NY who majored in Mechanical Engineering Technology
Erica Madura of Hastings NY who majored in Practical Nursing
April M. Pirie of Hastings NY who majored in Bachelor of Science in Nursing
Kimberly Distasio of Lacona NY who majored in Nursing
Justine K. Williamson of Mexico NY who majored in Veterinary Science Technology
Rene M. Blanding of Oswego NY who majored in Dental Hygiene
Adrienne L. Hollenbeck of Oswego NY who majored in Legal Studies
Brooke C. Krassowski of Oswego NY who majored in Information Technology
Allison M. McPherson of Oswego NY who majored in Dental Hygiene
Nathaniel Sanaker of Oswego NY who majored in Automotive Technology
Joshua Sova of Oswego NY who majored in Industrial Technology Management
Trenton T. Yule of Oswego NY who majored in Industrial Technology Management
Justin Watson of Parish NY who majored in Information Technology
Calvin C. Atkinson of Pulaski NY who majored in Construction Technology: Management
Sonia M. Whitmarsh of West Monroe NY who majored in Individual Studies
About SUNY Canton
SUNY Canton is Northern New York’s premier college for career-driven bachelor’s degrees, associate degrees and professional certificate programs.
The college delivers quality hands-on programs in engineering technology, health, management and public service and recently received number one rankings in library resources, library services and tutoring services in the SUNY Student Opinion Survey.
The college’s faculty members are noted for their professional real-world experience in addition to outstanding academic credentials.
For more information, visit www.canton.edu.