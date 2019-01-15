SUNY Canton Students Receive Dean’s List Honors

CANTON, NY — More than 550 SUNY Canton students earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2018 Semester.

“On behalf of the college’s deans, I’d like to recognize these students for outstanding achievement,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “Your drive for success has been recognized, and we encourage you to continue your efforts.”

Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74.

It is a mark of distinction and recognition of academic efforts and scholarship.

Students named to the Dean’s List include:

Nickolas B. Owens, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Central Square

Kayla Vandish, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Fulton

EllaRose LeMay, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Mexico

Olivia G. Towndrow, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Mexico

Justine K. Williamson, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Mexico

Tyler Johnson, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Oswego

Paige Richardson, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Oswego

McKenzie Mattison, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Parish

Peyton E. Nadeau, a SUNY Canton Health & Fitness Promotion major from Parish

Dallas Blair, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Pulaski

Schuyler J. Waldron, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Pulaski

Nathanial J. Anderson, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Richland

Sonia M. Whitmarsh, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from West Monroe

