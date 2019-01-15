SUNY Canton Students Receive Dean’s List Honors

CANTON, NY — More than 550 SUNY Canton students earned Dean’s List honors during the Fall 2018 Semester.
“On behalf of the college’s deans, I’d like to recognize these students for outstanding achievement,” said SUNY Canton President Zvi Szafran. “Your drive for success has been recognized, and we encourage you to continue your efforts.”
Dean’s List recognizes full-time students who have earned a GPA between 3.25 and 3.74.
It is a mark of distinction and recognition of academic efforts and scholarship.
A complete list also runs on www.canton.edu.
Students named to the Dean’s List include:
Nickolas B. Owens, a SUNY Canton Law Enforcement Leadership major from Central Square
Kayla Vandish, a SUNY Canton Funeral Services Administration major from Fulton
EllaRose LeMay, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Mexico
Olivia G. Towndrow, a SUNY Canton Bachelor of Science in Nursing major from Mexico
Justine K. Williamson, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Mexico
Tyler Johnson, a SUNY Canton Game Design and Development major from Oswego
Paige Richardson, a SUNY Canton Criminal Investigation major from Oswego
McKenzie Mattison, a SUNY Canton Homeland Security major from Parish
Peyton E. Nadeau, a SUNY Canton Health & Fitness Promotion major from Parish
Dallas Blair, a SUNY Canton Veterinary Technology major from Pulaski
Schuyler J. Waldron, a SUNY Canton Cybersecurity major from Pulaski
Nathanial J. Anderson, a SUNY Canton Graphic and Multimedia Design major from Richland
Sonia M. Whitmarsh, a SUNY Canton Health Care Management major from West Monroe
