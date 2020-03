BREAKING —

OSWEGO COUNTY – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today, March 11, that beginning March 19, all SUNY and CUNY schools will continue using a distance-learning model to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This includes SUNY Oswego in Oswego and Cayuga Community College in Fulton.

More information to come as the colleges respond.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...