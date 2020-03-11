SUNY, CUNY Schools To Continue Online Only March 19

OSWEGO COUNTY – Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today, March 11, that beginning March 19, all SUNY and CUNY schools will continue using a distance-learning model to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

This includes SUNY Oswego in Oswego and Cayuga Community College in Fulton.

More information to come as the colleges respond.

As of today, there are a total of 186 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York state. To see a live coronavirus tracker and where cases have been confirmed, visit the John Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

UPDATE (as of 4 p.m.) —

At 3:56 p.m., SUNY Oswego President Deborah Stanley sent the following email to students, faculty and staff:

“Dear Students, Faculty and Staff, I am writing to update you on actions we are taking to keep the SUNY Oswego community healthy and help manage the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) across New York State. In response to Governor Cuomo’s announcement this afternoon, and in consultation with SUNY administration, public health officials, members of the college’s leadership team and our COVID-19 task force: SUNY Oswego will suspend all face-to-face academic instruction, including the Syracuse campus, and move to all online and distance learning instruction, effective March 19, 2020. We are seeking clarification about the duration. Additionally, there may be a few exceptions where face-to-face on-campus delivery of academic content will be allowed (labs, etc.). Please note that between now and the start of spring break, all classes will meet as scheduled on campus.

Although there are no known cases of COVID-19 in the SUNY Oswego community, we have given a great deal of careful and thoughtful consideration to taking prudent action in light of what we know about current cases in New York State, the normal patterns of travel of our campus members during this period of spring semester, and the highly contagious and transmittable nature of COVID-19. The public health risk appears great and we believe the health and safety of our campus and greater community can be best served by taking the actions we are announcing.Below are some additional important points for you to know: Students should leave campus for spring break and take with them any devices, textbooks and other essential items or materials to be able to continue their coursework remotely. Students should also take any personal, valuable, or indispensable items. We will issue guidance on moving out of residence hall rooms at a later date.

We understand that some students may need or choose to remain on campus; therefore, campus and auxiliary services will remain open and in operation (with limited or reduced services) during spring break and throughout the period when campus-based face-to-face instruction is suspended. After spring break, if you have left campus, we encourage you to remain off campus to avoid the possible introduction and spread of the virus on campus.

While on-campus face-to-face instruction is suspended, the college will otherwise remain open for normal business operations. Our academic mission will be supported by the on-going operations of all our administrative offices and personnel to serve our campus community.

Students who work on campus will receive communication about their employment during the time of suspended on-campus instruction.

Students who find themselves with limited internet or computer access during this period of online/distance learning delivery should contact Sean Moriarty, the college chief technology officer at [email protected] or 315.312.5500.

or 315.312.5500. As the dynamic conditions of COVID-19 evolve, we will communicate about academic and logistical matters. Please monitor your email and check the SUNY Oswego homepage frequently. We want to ensure academic continuity and progress to degree. Be assured we will continue to closely monitor and evaluate information and guidance provided by state and federal agencies in order to inform future decisions, and post updates to our COVID-19 website, which will feature key resources related to online and distance learning. This is a time of unprecedented circumstances that will no doubt create burdens and challenges for students, faculty and staff. Thank you for your cooperation and commitment to the well-being of our greater community and especially our SUNY Oswego students. Regards, Deborah F. Stanley

President”

According to SUNY Oswego Chief of Communications Wayne Westervelt, four students who had been studying abroad in Italy and Japan have been brought back home to the U.S.

Westervelt said this number is likely to increase because all SUNY-led study abroad programs have been cancelled

“With spring break drawing near, we strongly recommend that all students and employees who may have plans to travel abroad, especially to Level 3 (avoid non-essential travel) affected areas, for business or personal reasons, reconsider their plans. We strongly urge you to research the impact of the coronavirus on your planned destination,” Stanley said in previous communications with the campus community. “You should particularly consider whether a change in itinerary is prudent to avoid the possibility that your freedom of movement may become restricted due to health precautions.” UPDATE (as of 5 p.m.)— Around 5 p.m. Cayuga Community College President Brian Durant sent a message to the college community. The message was as follows: “A message from Dr. Brian Durant, Cayuga Community College President: This afternoon Governor Andrew Cuomo announced that effective later this month SUNY and CUNY schools would move to distance learning for the remainder of the semester due to the coronavirus. We are currently waiting for specific guidelines and instruction from SUNY about how this will impact Cayuga Community College and our classes. We will provide further updates tomorrow (March 12th) as more information becomes available. Please continue attending classes until you receive more information. Listed below are additional resources that provide information about the coronavirus, including every-day best prevention methods.

https://www.nlm.nih.gov/index. html#Novel_Coronavirus Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). The National Library of Medicine. https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-nCoV/summary. html Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) Situation Summary. https://www.cdc.gov/ coronavirus/2019-ncov/cases- in-us.html Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the U.S. https://medlineplus.gov/lab- tests/coronavirus-testing/ Information about Coronavirus testing https://www.who.int/news-room/ q-a-detail/q-a-coronaviruses Q&A on Coronaviruses (COVID-19). World Health Organization”

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...