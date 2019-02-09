SUNY Geneseo Announces Dean’s List for Fall 2018 Semester

The State University of New York at Geneseo announces its Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.

To be on the list, a student must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.

Students on the Dean’s List from your area include:

Genevieve McCormack of Pulaski

Ruth Van Der Heide of Pulaski

Allyson Burzynski of Phoenix

McKenna Brooks of Oswego

Tyler Grasso of Oswego

Hannah Griffin of Oswego

Sarah Mandanas of Oswego

Benjamin McPherson of Oswego

Taylor Oleyourryk of Oswego

Payton Reese of Oswego

Kayla Dingman of Fulton

Amanda Rice of Fulton

Haley Drabot of Central Square

Michael Magee of Cato

SUNY Geneseo is a premier public liberal arts college dedicated to developing socially responsible citizens with skills and values for a productive life.

