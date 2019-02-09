SUNY Geneseo Announces Dean’s List for Fall 2018 Semester

The State University of New York at Geneseo announces its Dean’s List for the Fall 2018 semester.
To be on the list, a student must have achieved at least a 3.5 grade point average while taking a minimum of 12 credit hours.
Students on the Dean’s List from your area include:
Genevieve McCormack of Pulaski
Ruth Van Der Heide of Pulaski
Allyson Burzynski of Phoenix
McKenna Brooks of Oswego
Tyler Grasso of Oswego
Hannah Griffin of Oswego
Sarah Mandanas of Oswego
Benjamin McPherson of Oswego
Taylor Oleyourryk of Oswego
Payton Reese of Oswego
Kayla Dingman of Fulton
Amanda Rice of Fulton
Haley Drabot of Central Square
Michael Magee of Cato
SUNY Geneseo is a premier public liberal arts college dedicated to developing socially responsible citizens with skills and values for a productive life.
