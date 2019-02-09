SUNY Geneseo Announces President’s List for Fall 2018

Geneseo — The State University of New York at Geneseo announces its President’s List for the fall semester 2018.
To be on the list, a student must have achieved a 4.0 grade point average while taking at least 12 credit hours.
Students on the President’s List from your area include:
Kea Corey of Phoenix
Paul Oleyourryk Jr. of Oswego
SUNY Geneseo is a premier public liberal arts college dedicated to developing socially responsible citizens with skills and values for a productive life.
