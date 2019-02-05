SUNY Oswego Announces Area Recipients of Graduate Degrees, Certificates

OSWEGO, NY – Several area students completed their graduate studies in fall 2018 at SUNY Oswego.

Commencement, with faculty in full academic regalia, took place in December.

Christopher L. Bartlett of Nichols Road in Martville received a master of science degree in biomedical and health Informatics

Sevgi Evren Familo of Cook Street in Oswego received a master of arts degree in strategic communication

Pooja Fandan of Margaret Street in Oswego received a master of business administration degree in management

Brandan M. Galloway of Fairview Terrace in Oswego received a master of arts degree in human-computer interaction

Tamie L. Searles of Hickory Grove Drive in Oswego received a master of science in education degree in literacy education

Rebecca Szabo of State Route 104 in Oswego received a master of arts degree in strategic communication

Tori A. Zerrahn of State Route 13 in Williamstown received a master of science in education degree in literacy education

Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive.

U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2019, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2019 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.”

A 158-year-old comprehensive college in the State University of New York system, Oswego enrolls about 8,000 students in its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education.

