SUNY Oswego Honored Again Among National Colleges of Distinction

OSWEGO — SUNY Oswego has been recognized once again for its committed implementation of high-impact educational practices, earning a place as one of the nation’s 2019-20 Colleges of Distinction, as well as on lists recognizing Public Colleges and for Business and Education schools and programs.

With a modern, student-centered approach to teaching and learning, Oswego has proven itself to be at the forefront of American higher education, according to Colleges of Distinction’s annual listing. SUNY Oswego has been recognized by Colleges of Distinction each year since 2005.

According to SUNY Oswego Provost Scott Furlong, students graduate from SUNY Oswego equipped to effectively engage the world because they have participated in the college’s long-standing tradition of applying learning to the needs and interests of society. In partnership with business, government agencies, non-profits and international organizations, the college offers students an abundance of internships and cooperative education experiences, residencies, international study options, practicums, diversity training, leadership development and community service opportunities.

Furlong added, “Faculty, staff and Oswego alumni connect with our students to match their interests and talents with career opportunities — all in support of our vision to provide a transformative experience to a diverse body of students.”

Colleges of Distinction’s selection process consists of a review of each institution’s freshman experience and retention efforts alongside its general education programs, alumni success, strategic plan, student satisfaction and more. Schools are accepted on the basis that they adhere to the Four Distinctions: Engaged Students, Great Teaching, Vibrant Community and Successful Outcomes.

“We are so proud to see SUNY Oswego walking the walk,” said Tyson Schritter, chief operating officer for Colleges of Distinction. “Colleges of Distinction knows that a truly valuable education can’t be measured by rank or reputation. Students learn and thrive best when they embrace hands-on learning in a vibrant, welcoming community. That’s why it’s so encouraging to find SUNY Oswego take such an innovative approach with its curriculum: its High-Impact Educational Practices ensure that the undergraduate experience is worthwhile and unique.”

For more information, view the SUNY Oswego profile on the Colleges of Distinction website at https://collegesofdistinction.com/school/suny-oswego or visit https://www.oswego.edu.

