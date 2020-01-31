SUNY Oswego men’s hockey team visits Minetto Elementary

January 31, 2020 Submitted article
Players with the Laker men's hockey team visited Minetto Elementary's art class recently, working on arts and crafts with the students.

MINETTO — Smiles, laughter and joy were on display at Minetto Elementary School recently as the Oswego State men’s hockey team stopped in to spend an afternoon with the students.

Members of the NCAA Division III Oswego State men’s hockey team stretch along with Minetto Elementary students during a physical education class. The Lakers spent a recent afternoon in the school, emphasizing the importance of education, attendance and a healthy lifestyle while also playing games and having fun with the kids.

Students from across all grade levels got to spend time with the Lakers, who in addition to taking questions about hockey spoke about the importance of education along with living an active and healthy lifestyle.

“The students love when the Lakers come,” said Minetto teacher Kathleen Shafer, who helped organize the visit. “Many students are already Laker fans and regularly attend the games. Some students are new fans because they come to school.”

More than a dozen players along with Assistant Coach Jon Whitelaw took part in various activities, including physical education games, arts and crafts, reading to students and answering questions.

The Lakers spent time in classrooms, the gym, the art room, music room and some ate lunch with students.

