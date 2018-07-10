SUNY Oswego names area students to President’s List for spring 2018

OSWEGO, NY – SUNY Oswego has named high-performing students from the area to the President’s List for spring 2018 for earning grade point averages of 3.80 and above on the 4.00 scale.

Lindzi N. Pfluger of Pulaski Street in Altmar, a senior business administration major

Caleb Stahl of White Road in Cato, a senior biology major

Nathanial D. Stahl of White Road in Cato, a sophomore biology major

Elizabeth A. Choquette of Kelly Drive in Central Square, a sophomore public justice major

Jessica S. Doherty of County Route 4 in Central Square, a senior economics major

Dillon W. Emory of Phinney Lane in Central Square, a junior finance major

Julianna Meyers of County Route 33 in Central Square, a senior music major

Quinn M. Ceilly of Center Street in Cleveland, a junior psychology major

Kayla L. Cook of P.O. Box 37 in Cleveland, a junior adolescence education major

Ryan C. Gelnett of Drive 4 in Cleveland, a sophomore applied mathematics major

Jonathan E. Backus of State Route 3 in Fulton, a senior mathematics major

Alyssa M. Bleau of Wood Ridge Lane in Fulton, a senior childhood education major

Alexander D. Duca of County Route 9 in Fulton, a senior accounting major

Wilmer Jimenez of North 5th Street in Fulton, a senior wellness management major

Jennah B. Lamb of County Route 55 in Fulton, a senior human development major

Nathan E. Shaw of County Route 6 in Fulton, a junior accounting major

Erika M. Wallace of South 3rd Street in Fulton, a senior technology education major

Evan M. Waugh of Cayuga Street in Fulton, a junior childhood education major

Kassandra R. Jones of P.O. Box 405 in Hannibal, a senior business administration major

Samantha K. Wheeler of Hagen Road in Lacona, a senior computer science major

Jared Bouldin of State Route 34 in Martville, a junior physics major

Lauren E. Hardy of Stevens Road in Martville, a senior zoology major

Mattison M. Fleming of Spring Street in Mexico, a senior public relations major

Selena A. Miller of P.O. Box 1142 in Mexico, a senior public justice major

Benjamin O. Pelow of Norman Avenue in Mexico, a sophomore applied mathematics major

Benjamin R. Valentino of County Route 6 in Mexico, a senior computer science major

Kimberly T. Anderson of 1st Avenue in Oswego, a senior biology major

Sushmita Banerjee of 5th Avenue in Oswego, a senior computer science major

Jacob A. Boyzuck of Maple Street in Oswego, a senior human development major

Hannah Brown of West Mohawk Street in Oswego, a junior anthropology major

Cassie S. Burnam of 5th Avenue in Oswego, a senior sociology major

Nicole Carvey of County Route 51A in Oswego, a senior human development major

Dominick A. Donabella of West Cayuga Street in Oswego, a sophomore broadcasting and mass communication major

Austin Gentile of West Schuyler Street in Oswego, a senior information science major

Cristopher M. Geroux of Ellen Street in Oswego, a senior human resource management major

MacKenzie K. Grow of 5th Avenue in Oswego, a senior gender and women’s studies major

Joshua Harkness of East Albany Street in Oswego, a senior information science major

Julia J. Lavery of County Route 4 in Oswego, a senior business administration major

Kyle M. McCauley of West 1st Street in Oswego, a senior public justice major

Troy P. Norton of County Route 29 in Oswego, a junior psychology major

Jordan Oatman of State Route 104 in Oswego, a senior communication and social interaction major

Pragya Pahari of East Albany Street in Oswego, a sophomore graphic design major

Justin T. Semione of County Route 7 in Oswego, a junior psychology major

Mikayla A. Trapasso of Merrick Street in Oswego, a sophomore studio art major

Dominique Vargas Esparza of Conjunto Balcones Del Bosque in Quito, Ecuador, a junior studio art major

Mailie Velazquez of Perry Hill Road in Oswego, a senior public justice major

Lula M. Weaver of West 7th Street in Oswego, a senior public justice major

Tanner J. Wegzyn of County Route 24 in Oswego, a sophomore broadcasting and mass communication major

Emily M. Yamada of Sunrise Drive in Oswego, a senior global and international studies major

Anthony R. Brienza of Gilbert Mills Road in Phoenix, a senior history major

Codie J. Corso of County Line Road in Phoenix, a senior public justice major

David L. Dygert of County Route 12 in Phoenix, a junior business administration major

Ian R. Evans of Glen Abbey Terrace in Phoenix, a senior physics major

Jason Thoryk of Greenleafe Drive in Phoenix, a junior business administration major

Liberty Yalch of County Route 2 in Richland, a senior graphic design major

Kaitlin Alexander of Sterling Station Road in Sterling, a senior studio art major

Brenton Allen of Shaffer Road in Sterling, a junior accounting major

Ethan Durocher of King Road in Sterling, a senior technology education major

Landon C. Vanalstine of Lake Street in Sterling, a freshman meteorology major

Tyler W. Rhinehardt of Monroe Boulevard in West Monroe, a senior graphic design major

Leah C. Wolf of Pinnacle Road in West Monroe, a senior journalism major

Those achieving a GPA of 3.30 to 3.79 earned Deans’ List recognition.

Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive. U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2018, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2018 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.”

A 157-year-old comprehensive college in the State University of New York system, Oswego enrolls about 8,000 students in its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education.

Visit oswego.edu for more information.

