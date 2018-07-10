SUNY Oswego names area students to President’s List for spring 2018
Written by Contributor, Jul 10, 2018, 0 Comments
OSWEGO, NY – SUNY Oswego has named high-performing students from the area to the President’s List for spring 2018 for earning grade point averages of 3.80 and above on the 4.00 scale.
Lindzi N. Pfluger of Pulaski Street in Altmar, a senior business administration major
Caleb Stahl of White Road in Cato, a senior biology major
Nathanial D. Stahl of White Road in Cato, a sophomore biology major
Elizabeth A. Choquette of Kelly Drive in Central Square, a sophomore public justice major
Jessica S. Doherty of County Route 4 in Central Square, a senior economics major
Dillon W. Emory of Phinney Lane in Central Square, a junior finance major
Julianna Meyers of County Route 33 in Central Square, a senior music major
Quinn M. Ceilly of Center Street in Cleveland, a junior psychology major
Kayla L. Cook of P.O. Box 37 in Cleveland, a junior adolescence education major
Ryan C. Gelnett of Drive 4 in Cleveland, a sophomore applied mathematics major
Jonathan E. Backus of State Route 3 in Fulton, a senior mathematics major
Alyssa M. Bleau of Wood Ridge Lane in Fulton, a senior childhood education major
Alexander D. Duca of County Route 9 in Fulton, a senior accounting major
Wilmer Jimenez of North 5th Street in Fulton, a senior wellness management major
Jennah B. Lamb of County Route 55 in Fulton, a senior human development major
Nathan E. Shaw of County Route 6 in Fulton, a junior accounting major
Erika M. Wallace of South 3rd Street in Fulton, a senior technology education major
Evan M. Waugh of Cayuga Street in Fulton, a junior childhood education major
Kassandra R. Jones of P.O. Box 405 in Hannibal, a senior business administration major
Samantha K. Wheeler of Hagen Road in Lacona, a senior computer science major
Jared Bouldin of State Route 34 in Martville, a junior physics major
Lauren E. Hardy of Stevens Road in Martville, a senior zoology major
Mattison M. Fleming of Spring Street in Mexico, a senior public relations major
Selena A. Miller of P.O. Box 1142 in Mexico, a senior public justice major
Benjamin O. Pelow of Norman Avenue in Mexico, a sophomore applied mathematics major
Benjamin R. Valentino of County Route 6 in Mexico, a senior computer science major
Kimberly T. Anderson of 1st Avenue in Oswego, a senior biology major
Sushmita Banerjee of 5th Avenue in Oswego, a senior computer science major
Jacob A. Boyzuck of Maple Street in Oswego, a senior human development major
Hannah Brown of West Mohawk Street in Oswego, a junior anthropology major
Cassie S. Burnam of 5th Avenue in Oswego, a senior sociology major
Nicole Carvey of County Route 51A in Oswego, a senior human development major
Dominick A. Donabella of West Cayuga Street in Oswego, a sophomore broadcasting and mass communication major
Austin Gentile of West Schuyler Street in Oswego, a senior information science major
Cristopher M. Geroux of Ellen Street in Oswego, a senior human resource management major
MacKenzie K. Grow of 5th Avenue in Oswego, a senior gender and women’s studies major
Joshua Harkness of East Albany Street in Oswego, a senior information science major
Julia J. Lavery of County Route 4 in Oswego, a senior business administration major
Kyle M. McCauley of West 1st Street in Oswego, a senior public justice major
Troy P. Norton of County Route 29 in Oswego, a junior psychology major
Jordan Oatman of State Route 104 in Oswego, a senior communication and social interaction major
Pragya Pahari of East Albany Street in Oswego, a sophomore graphic design major
Justin T. Semione of County Route 7 in Oswego, a junior psychology major
Mikayla A. Trapasso of Merrick Street in Oswego, a sophomore studio art major
Dominique Vargas Esparza of Conjunto Balcones Del Bosque in Quito, Ecuador, a junior studio art major
Mailie Velazquez of Perry Hill Road in Oswego, a senior public justice major
Lula M. Weaver of West 7th Street in Oswego, a senior public justice major
Tanner J. Wegzyn of County Route 24 in Oswego, a sophomore broadcasting and mass communication major
Emily M. Yamada of Sunrise Drive in Oswego, a senior global and international studies major
Anthony R. Brienza of Gilbert Mills Road in Phoenix, a senior history major
Codie J. Corso of County Line Road in Phoenix, a senior public justice major
David L. Dygert of County Route 12 in Phoenix, a junior business administration major
Ian R. Evans of Glen Abbey Terrace in Phoenix, a senior physics major
Jason Thoryk of Greenleafe Drive in Phoenix, a junior business administration major
Liberty Yalch of County Route 2 in Richland, a senior graphic design major
Kaitlin Alexander of Sterling Station Road in Sterling, a senior studio art major
Brenton Allen of Shaffer Road in Sterling, a junior accounting major
Ethan Durocher of King Road in Sterling, a senior technology education major
Landon C. Vanalstine of Lake Street in Sterling, a freshman meteorology major
Tyler W. Rhinehardt of Monroe Boulevard in West Monroe, a senior graphic design major
Leah C. Wolf of Pinnacle Road in West Monroe, a senior journalism major
Those achieving a GPA of 3.30 to 3.79 earned Deans’ List recognition.
Admission to SUNY Oswego is competitive. U.S. News Media Group counts SUNY Oswego among the top public regional universities in the North for 2018, and the Princeton Review includes Oswego in its 2018 college guidebook “The Best Northeastern Colleges” and in its national list of “Green Colleges.”
A 157-year-old comprehensive college in the State University of New York system, Oswego enrolls about 8,000 students in its College of Liberal Arts and Sciences; School of Business; School of Communication, Media and the Arts; and School of Education.
Visit oswego.edu for more information.